While many businesses question their place in the “essential” discussion, some are left without doubt, but their uncertainties lie in how to deliver their services in the safest way possible.
Matthew Princiotto, elderly advocate and owner of Home Care Assistance of McKinney and Allen, said that as a caregiving service he’s still hiring and providing essential business, but early on he realized he was going to have trouble providing the proper personal protection equipment for his employees to ensure their safety and those they serve. While some companionship services have been halted for now, Home Care Assistance must still make visits for other daily needs.
As fate would have it, Princiotto found his solution in Keith Colley, curator of the Mobile World War I Museum. The two had been planning a museum tour of local senior living facilities but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus outbreak, and during a chat Princiotto told Colley he wasn’t sure how he would provide masks for his caregivers.
“And (Colley) is like, ‘Let's think about this. I'm not doing anything right now; let me see if I can help,” Princiotto said.
He said Colley’s mother, 84-year-old retired seamstress Marie Arden of Marlow, Oklahoma, had the skills and the drive to make the masks, so Colley and Princiotto did some research and she got out her sewing machine.
“She had the cloth and the elastic – which was hard to find – and they stayed up and did it, and he drove them down the next day,” Princiotto said. Arden made 20 masks that first day for Princiotto’s caregivers.
Once the Home Care Assistance staff had the masks in hand, they made care packages for each caregiver that also included hand sanitizer made from aloe gel and rubbing alcohol. He said the steps his staff have taken have put both the caregivers and the clients more at ease as the COVID-19 spread continues.
He said their clientele are asking more questions, and caregivers spend time trying to educate them. Additionally, instead of some companionship services like taking clients to hair and nail salons, caregivers are teaching clients how to use services like Zoom to help them avoid loneliness.
“Sheltering can also lead to isolation, especially for our older adults,” Princiotto said. “I’ve heard a couple of cases where people who work at grocery stores or hospitals are not visiting with them. It’s because they feel like they're more exposed so they don't want to see Mom.”
Princiotto said he’s struck by the creativity of providers and volunteers who are finding solutions to the critical problems arising locally.
“Not having the personal protective equipment is just a major issue, but all these things that people are doing to be creative are really neat,” he said. “I keep hearing the words ‘we're in this together,’ … but this really takes people working together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.