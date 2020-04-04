While many businesses question their place in the “essential” discussion, some are left without doubt, but their uncertainties lie in how to deliver their services in the safest way possible.

masks 3.jpg

Matthew Princiotto, elderly advocate and owner of Home Care Assistance of McKinney and Allen, said that as a caregiving service he’s still hiring and providing essential business, but early on he realized he was going to have trouble providing the proper personal protection equipment for his employees to ensure their safety and those they serve. While some companionship services have been halted for now, Home Care Assistance must still make visits for other daily needs.

As fate would have it, Princiotto found his solution in Keith Colley, curator of the Mobile World War I Museum. The two had been planning a museum tour of local senior living facilities but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus outbreak, and during a chat Princiotto told Colley he wasn’t sure how he would provide masks for his caregivers.

“And (Colley) is like, ‘Let's think about this. I'm not doing anything right now; let me see if I can help,” Princiotto said. 

He said Colley’s mother, 84-year-old retired seamstress Marie Arden of Marlow, Oklahoma, had the skills and the drive to make the masks, so Colley and Princiotto did some research and she got out her sewing machine.  

masks 2.JPG

84-year-old retired seamstress Marie Arden of Marlow, Oklahoma, made 20 masks for caregivers with Home Care Assistance of McKinney and Allen.

 Courtesy of Matthew Princiotto

“She had the cloth and the elastic – which was hard to find – and they stayed up and did it, and he drove them down the next day,” Princiotto said. Arden made 20 masks that first day for Princiotto’s caregivers.

Once the Home Care Assistance staff had the masks in hand, they made care packages for each caregiver that also included hand sanitizer made from aloe gel and rubbing alcohol. He said the steps his staff have taken have put both the caregivers and the clients more at ease as the COVID-19 spread continues.

masks 1.JPG

Home Care Assistance of McKinney and Allen staff make care packages for their care givers with face masks handmade by retired seamstress Marie Arden of Marlow, Oklahoma.

 Courtesy of Matthew Princiotto

He said their clientele are asking more questions, and caregivers spend time trying to educate them. Additionally, instead of some companionship services like taking clients to hair and nail salons, caregivers are teaching clients how to use services like Zoom to help them avoid loneliness.

“Sheltering can also lead to isolation, especially for our older adults,” Princiotto said. “I’ve heard a couple of cases where people who work at grocery stores or hospitals are not visiting with them. It’s because they feel like they're more exposed so they don't want to see Mom.”

Princiotto said he’s struck by the creativity of providers and volunteers who are finding solutions to the critical problems arising locally.

“Not having the personal protective equipment is just a major issue, but all these things that people are doing to be creative are really neat,” he said. “I keep hearing the words ‘we're in this together,’ … but this really takes people working together.”

