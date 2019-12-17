Real democracy grows stronger with discussions that enhance mutual understanding. Unless we learn how to productively engage in difficult dialogue, we will continue struggling as a community and as a nation.
Join Better Angels and Friends of the Allen Public Library at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 to how to effectively discuss divisive issues and build a stronger republic. “Better Angels: Reuniting America” is a 50-minute documentary about what happened before, during and after a “liveley” Better Angels Red/Blue workshop where democratic and republican voters gathered to discuss potentially divisive issues with understanding and respect. It was directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Brown and produced by musician Peter Yarrow.
The documentary will be shown in the Allen Public Library Auditorium, 300 N Allen Dr.
Visit bit.ly/betterangelsallen to register for free tickets. Visit better-angels.org/our-story for information about Better Angels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.