Real democracy grows stronger with discussions that enhance mutual understanding. Unless we learn how to productively engage in difficult dialogue, we will continue struggling as a community and as a nation.

Join Better Angels and Friends of the Allen Public Library at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 to how to effectively discuss divisive issues and build a stronger republic. “Better Angels: Reuniting America” is a 50-minute documentary about what happened before, during and after a “liveley” Better Angels Red/Blue workshop where democratic and republican voters gathered to discuss potentially divisive issues with understanding and respect. It was directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Brown and produced by musician Peter Yarrow.

The documentary will be shown in the Allen Public Library Auditorium, 300 N Allen Dr.

Visit bit.ly/betterangelsallen to register for free tickets. Visit better-angels.org/our-story for information about Better Angels.

