Burlington Stores, Inc., through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, is donating $10,000 to Allen ISD’s Rountree Elementary. The donation is in celebration of Burlington Stores new store in Allen.
Representatives from Burlington Stores presented the check to Rountree Principal Lara Utecht during a surprise school assembly on Sept. 26.
A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org contacted school administrators and helped to secure the donation for Rountree, which will provide $10,000 in new supplies for each teacher’s classroom.
According to Principal Utecht, the teachers will be able to use the funds for a number of essential classroom items.
“On behalf of the Rountree Elementary, I would like to thank Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org for choosing to support our school,” Utecht said. “Our teachers look forward to using the funds to enhance learning in our school and provide additional resources for our students.”
Burlington, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, makes a donation to a local school in each grand opening market to celebrate a new store location. The Burlington store will open at The Village at Allen at 170 E. Stacy Road, Building 2220.
