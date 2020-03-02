Sathya Sastry announced his candidacy for the 2020 election for Place 6 on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees.
Sastry has been involved with the Allen ISD activities in creating the Vision and Mission statements, and shaping the programs through contributing to Strategic Planning, Project Kids Committees, according to a campaign release.
Sastry’s involvement with AISD started with the Strategic Planning committee in 2012 and continues on. Currently Sathya is pursuing the Allen ISD Leadership Academy program.
Sastry is actively involved in Allen Sunrise Rotary Club, Allen City Capital investment plan, Allen Parks foundation and Allen Citizen on Patrol program.
Election Day is May 2. The Allen ISD elections will be held at Allen City Hall along with Attendance Credit Election and the election of Allen mayor.
Learn more about Sathya Sastry and his campaign by visiting knowsathya.com.
