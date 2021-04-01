police lights

On Thursday, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III on March 14. Further, an eighth detention officer resigned while under investigation.

Skinner released the following statement:

“Although the Texas Rangers’ comprehensive criminal investigation into the death of Marvin D. Scott, III continues, I have today terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in his tragic death and have been notified of the resignation of an eighth officer who was under investigation. Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less.”

