Celebrate Celtic Night at the Allen Public Library with Skeleton McKee at 7:30 p.m. March 14.
Bringing the best of rock and rollicking Celtic roots/folk/rock, pub songs, and a wee bit of traditional blues and country, this band keeps your toes tapping and your hands clapping with a dose of comic relief on the side.
Skeleton McKee is a popular band in the DFW music scene, with Celtic-infused entertainment featuring outstanding vocal harmonies, precision instrumentation and intricate rhythms. Skeleton McKee comprises jovial, experienced musicians who combine impressively diverse backgrounds to deliver the cream of the Celtic tradition. Once you experience a live show, you’ll know why their slogan is “All for fun and fun for all!”
Band members include: Marj Troyer (mandolin, banjo, electric guitar, vocals); Betsy Cummings (piano accordion, bodhran, vocals); Garren Bagley (acoustic guitar, vocals); Patrick McGuire (electric bass, vocals); Trae Hamilton (drums, percussion).
Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the concert is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for more information.
