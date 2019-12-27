Jill Stafford, Principal of Lowery Freshman Center in Allen ISD, has been named the Texas High School Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP). Stafford will represent Texas in the National Principal of the Year competition, hosted by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
Stafford was previously named a TASSP regional winner earlier this fall, and later announced as one of three finalists for the statewide award. She was interviewed by a TASSP committee on Dec. 7 and was notified that she won the award on Dec. 8.
“I am beyond grateful to accept this award, and I look forward to representing Texas and Allen ISD at the national level,” Stafford said. “I consider myself fortunate to work with the students, staff and families in the Allen community, and this award represents the hard work that we have all put in together.”
Stafford will now compete against secondary principals from the other 49 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools, and the Department of Defense Education Activity. The National Principal of the Year will be announced in July 2020.
“On behalf of Allen ISD, I want to congratulate Ms. Stafford on this award,” Robin Bullock, Allen ISD Acting Superintendent, said. “For quite some time, the Allen community has known that Ms. Stafford is an exemplary leader who is dedicated to helping both her students and staff achieve success. Now, the rest of the nation will know about the profound impact that Ms. Stafford brings to the field of education.”
Jill has served as the principal of Lowery Freshman Center for the past seven years. She also served as a house and associate principal at Allen High School, and she has 27 total years of experience in education.
