Lightning is believed to have started a fire that damaged a home and displaced a family Sunday night in the 1200 block of Waterford Way in Allen.
According to the Allen Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a call at 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters found a two-story home on fire. Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said the house had significant damage to the attic and to the second floor. Boyd said there were no injuries.
Crews from Frisco and Fairview assisted in battling the fire.
The house fire was just one of several calls Allen firefighters responded to Sunday evening as a result of the storm that blew in from the north.
Boyd said there were 19 other calls that night ranging from fire investigations to an overturned truck.
“We had other houses that were struck by lightning … maybe eight or nine … but they didn’t result in structure fires,” Boyd said.
He said crews responded to those homes to make sure nothing was smoldering.
“It doesn’t hurt to check,” Boyd said.
Boyd said emergency crews also responded to the ramp at SH 121 and US 75 when a semi was blown over. Boyd said the driver had minor injuries.
He said there were also reports of gas leaks and one downed power line as a result of the storm.
“It was busy,” Boyd said.
Storms fired up north of Texas in the late afternoon and made its way into North Texas on Sunday evening, bringing with it lightning and winds that peaked at 68 mph, Boyd said. Several homes across North Texas received property damage.
The storm also caused power outages, which prevented some students from being able to log in to do their school work from home. The district told families to contact their campus for arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.