Street projects
Courtesy of the city of Allen

The drive through Allen’s Central Business District will soon be much smoother.

On Oct. 13, the Allen City Council approved spending $286,227 to rehabilitate six street sections in the historic downtown area. Those streets are: Austin Drive (from Boyd Drive to Belmont Drive), Boyd Drive (from Allen Drive to the US 75 Frontage Road), Anna Drive (from Main Street to Coats Drive), Ash Drive (from Boyd Drive to St. Mary Drive), Bonham Drive (from Main Street to Coats Drive) and Young Drive (from McDermott to the end of the street).

The systematic repair and replacement of aging, cracked, and failing pavement is part of Allen’s ongoing maintenance program. These repairs will begin later this fall, following the U.S. Postal Service’s move to its new Allen location on Century Parkway. Construction is expected to take two to four weeks.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments