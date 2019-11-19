On Nov. 16 at approximately 10 p.m., Plano Police Officers were dispatched to a weapons incident where someone reported hearing gunshots.
Responding Officers determined shots were fired into a residence in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane after several individuals were kicked out of a party. Marquel Ellis Jr., a 16-year old male student from Allen High School, was shot and taken to a hospital by Plano Fire-Rescue where he later died of his injuries.
Detectives identified and arrested 17-year old Kemond Smith of Forney on a warrant related to this incident. Smith has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Plano City Jail.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.