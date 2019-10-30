Allen, TX (75013)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then gusty winds with a few showers possible during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.