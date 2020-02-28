Leap into 2020 with the Allen Community Band (ACB), under the direction of Craig Logan, when it presents its Midwinter Concert Feb. 28 at the Allen Public Library.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and downbeat is at 7:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early as the ACB often performs to a full house.
You may have seen the bumper sticker that reads “If you can read this, thank a teacher.” This will be a good time to do just that! The ACB will honor area educators, past and present, from all segments of the education spectrum at this concert. Educators will be recognized and there is always a surprise or two for these special people.
Featured will be themes from movies and musicals that have been suggested by members of the band and area educators. Selections includea medley of George Gershwin’s music, “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Star Wars” themes by John Williams, “Chicago,” and other hits from stage and screen.
Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the concert is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr.
Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
