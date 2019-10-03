An annual program offering discounted trees to Allen residents runs now through Oct. 14.
Trees for Allen offers quality, affordable trees to Allen residents thanks to a partnership between Keep Allen Beautiful and Allen Parks and Recreation. The $60 trees are made available each October, just in time for fall planting season.
Each type of tree is specifically selected by a city arborist to thrive in Allen’s soil and climate.
“We choose these because they are either native or adaptable to our area,” said Allen City Forester Jesse Simmons. “Each one is a variety that we commonly plant on city properties due to their beauty and resilience.”
The trees are grown in a 15-gallon container and have trunks at least one inch in diameter. They range from 5 to 7 feet tall and are guaranteed to leaf out.
This year’s varietals include little gem magnolia, forest pansy red bud, Chinquapin oak, Chinese pistache and cedar elm.
“The little gem magnolia is a community favorite,” says Simmons. “It flowers a lot and stays relatively compact, which makes it desirable for many homeowners with a smaller yard.”
Order forms are available for download at cityofallen.org. The form, along with cash or a check made out to "Keep Allen Beautiful," must be returned to Allen City Hall by Oct. 14. You will be contacted if the tree(s) specified in your order are no longer available.
Trees will be available for pickup on Oct. 26 at the annual Arbor Day Celebration, held from 9 a.m. to noon at Glendover Park, 1290 Scottsman Drive. Extra trees will be available for purchase at the event, while supplies last.
For information, contact Trees for Allen at 214-509-4551 or City Forester Jesse Simmons at 214-509-3330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.