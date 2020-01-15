Thanks to a tried-and-tested approach, Allen residents can get their homegrown items even closer to home. After a successful trial run in the fall, the Lucas Farmers Market is a go for 2020, according to organizers.
The city recently greenlit the market, approving 13 more from April 25-Dec. 4 – the full schedule is available at lucastexas.us/lucas-farmers-market.
The two test events, which took place Oct. 12 and Nov. 2, drew approximately 1,000 attendees each time, and most vendors reported selling out of their stock.
According to market committee member Lynne Dodson, the city of Lucas added 80 parking places after the October market, bringing the total parking capacity up to about 150.
Members of the Lucas Farmers Market Committee are still recruiting vendors in three categories: agricultural products, value added / cottage food and artisan/crafts.
Vendor applications are available at lucastexas.us/lucas-farmers-market. Send questions to farmersmarket@lucastexas.us.
