A new year means the beginning of some major road projects in Collin County and the completion of others.
One of the most impactful project completions is expected to be US 75 from the President George Bush Turnpike to SH 121. The $1.9 million project, which includes the full depth repair of the roadway, began in May and is expected to be complete by March, 2020.
TxDOT officials said it's approximately 55 percent complete.
“Crews are over halfway complete with pavement repairs on US 75 between PGBT and SH 121 in Collin County,” said Emily McCann, public information officer for TxDOT. “It’s important to maintain existing roadways by improving the structural integrity of the pavement. This makes for a safe and smooth ride for drivers.”
In Celina officials say work on FM 455 from SH 289 to County Road 98 should be done by March. The $2.4 million project includes the reconstruction of existing pavement and shoulder addition.
There will also be a bridge and bridge approach replacement at FM 455 and west of SH 289 set to be complete by July.
Other TxDOT projects in the area include paving work on State Highway 5 between FM 2786 and Sloan Creek Parkway in Fairview. The project is expected to be complete in January.
FM 1378, which will receive additional pavement width from FM 2514 to just south of FM 2786, should be complete by March, officials say.
A stretch of FM 2514 in Parker from FM 2551 to west of FM 1378 is going from a two-lane rural road to a four-lane urban divided road. That project should be complete by December of 2020.
Dallas County
Among the most impactful Dallas County road projects set to begin in 2020 is the I-635 LBJ East project. The $1.6 billion project features the full reconstruction and widening of I-635 from US 75 to just south of Interstate 30, totaling 11 miles.
TxDOT officials said the general purpose lanes will be expanded from eight to 10 lanes. The two existing managed lanes will be rebuilt and will remain managed lanes. There will also be improvements to intersections and frontage roads.
The entire project is set to begin in the spring. The first section will be from US 75 to Royal Lane/Miller Road, a 3.2-mile stretch. That will be followed by a 2.6-mile segment from Royal/Miller to west of State Highway 78 (Garland Road). The final section will run from SH 78/Garland Road to I-30. Interchange improvements include I-635 at I-30 and I-635 at Skillman Street/Audelia Road are also set to begin in the spring.
Traffic signal and intersection improvements along SH 78 from I-635 to Forest Lane began in September and are expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.
