  • Courtesy of Mustang Creek Estates of Allen

With social distancing measures in place, residents of Mustang Creek Estates of Allen have been unable to see visitors since mid-March, but a parade through the community on Thursday was a perfect way to show them support. Family members, friends and even first responders lined Creek Valley Court in their cars, honking, waving signs and shouting. Grandkids drove by, some holding signs reading, "I miss you, granddad." The residents also made signs to hold during the parade, sending their loved ones messages of hope.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments