Listen to Dallas icon and Texas legend Rose Mary Rumbley discuss a vintage Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Allen Public Library.    

In addition to author and speaker, you will find stage and screen acting credits on her resume.  At the Dallas Music Hall, she played opposite such famous actors as John Davidson and Ginger Rogers. And then to the big screen where she appeared as Aunt Billie in “Paper Moon” with Ryan and Tatum O’Neal. Also, she appeared with Roy Rogers during his last film, Mackintosh and T.J.

Her second book, “The Unauthorized History of Dallas,” was published in 1991.  On her next book, “Dallas, Too,” the dust jacket reads, “Stories I’m telling again because I want to hear them myself.”

At a recent program at the Highland Park Methodist Church, Rose Mary reviewed Susan Orlean’s bestseller, The Library Book and received a standing ovation. 

Sponsored by Allen Public Library, the program is free.  The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.

vintage christmas
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments