Listen to Dallas icon and Texas legend Rose Mary Rumbley discuss a vintage Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Allen Public Library.
In addition to author and speaker, you will find stage and screen acting credits on her resume. At the Dallas Music Hall, she played opposite such famous actors as John Davidson and Ginger Rogers. And then to the big screen where she appeared as Aunt Billie in “Paper Moon” with Ryan and Tatum O’Neal. Also, she appeared with Roy Rogers during his last film, Mackintosh and T.J.
Her second book, “The Unauthorized History of Dallas,” was published in 1991. On her next book, “Dallas, Too,” the dust jacket reads, “Stories I’m telling again because I want to hear them myself.”
At a recent program at the Highland Park Methodist Church, Rose Mary reviewed Susan Orlean’s bestseller, The Library Book and received a standing ovation.
Sponsored by Allen Public Library, the program is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.