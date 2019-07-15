The Allen Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB) is recently welcomed Kris Buchanan as the bureau’s new sales manager.
Buchanan joined the team on July 8. She is responsible for prospecting and booking meetings and events for the corporate and association markets.
“Adding Kris to the Visit Allen Texas team is a great match,” said ACVB Director Karen Cromwell. “Her experience not only in the Allen hotel market but also in selling new properties is invaluable as we market and sell the destination to meeting planners.”
Buchanan has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, starting as a bartender and working her way through the ranks, in operations and ultimately finding her passion for sales. She has worked on many hotel projects, task force and renovations and originally helped open the Cascades Event Center in The Colony. Most recently she worked as Dual Sales Director for the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites in Allen and has worked for major hotel brands throughout the metroplex such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt.
Buchanan was born and raised in Irving and currently lives in Carrollton. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, cooking, gardening and golf.
“I’m truly excited to take this next step and looking forward to supporting the hotels in our community,” said Buchanan. “I am especially excited to share my love of Allen with meeting planners in the association and corporate markets.”
