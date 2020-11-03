Voters are split on their desires for a $222.1 million bond package in Allen ISD.
Through early voting numbers, 21,994 voters are for Proposition A, and 21,947 were opposed to it.
Proposition A, which has a price tag of $189.3 million, includes campus updates, capital projects, safety and security upgrades, technology enhancements and transportation.
For Proposition B, 26,734 (61.1 percent) have voted against it while 17,048 have voted in favor.
Proposition B ($7.3 million) is for track resurfacing at Lowery Stadium and Allen High School’s stadium. Turf replacement would take place at those stadiums, as well as Curtis Middle School and Eagle Stadium. Ford Middle School would receive new turf and a new track.
For Proposition C, 22,507 (51.5 percent) have voted against it to 21,219 who are in favor.
Proposition C ($515,000) would fund resurfacing, civil work and storage addition at the district’s tennis courts, which officials said are used by not only students but also the community.
Voters are favoring Proposition D with 23,820 people (54.2 percent) voting for and 20,092 (45.8 percent) voting against.
Proposition D ($25 million) calls for the refreshing of computer devices and audio/video equipment across the district, including laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and desktops.
In the race for Allen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6, Polly Montgomery leads Sathya Sastry with 60.1 percent of the votes (18,601).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.