As a global supply chain crisis and major product recall have coalesced into a nationwide baby formula shortage, efforts are being made by nonprofits and state government relief programs to soften the blow.
"Food pantries have even greater issues in getting baby formula than the stores have," explained Geoben Johnson, Food Operations Manager of All Community Outreach (ACO), an Allen-based nonprofit that offers relief to struggling families in the form of rent/mortgage assistance, utility bill assistance and food support.
Retailers and grocers have long been frequent donors for food-related nonprofits such as ACO, so naturally, the baby formula shortage is expected to further permeate to food pantries and other relief organizations as the product becomes more scarce and thus more subject to constraints.
"Obviously if the shortage continues for much longer, we will be out of baby formula just as the stores are. Then what do our clients do?" Johnson said.
Still, Johnson contended that ACO has, so far, been able to accommodate the demand among the few clients that need it.
"We have been fortunate so far that our clients' need has been small, or we would not have been able to help them," he said.
Meanwhile, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), one of the largest food pantries in DFW, has not actively worked to procure baby formula from its many retail partners. While formula is occasionally donated to the Plano nonprofit, spokesperson Jeff Smith said NTFB has not actively endeavored to stock up on baby formula since government programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Tiffany Young, the Assistant Press Officer for Texas Health and Human Services (THHS), said on Thursday that its Texas WIC program coordinates with vendors to facilitate formula shipments when possible.
"At this time, the Texas WIC program and the contract formula company is covering the cost of almost any brand or size of standard milk or soy based infant formula that families can find at stores that accept WIC," Young said in an email. "Texas WIC understands the struggles that families are facing, and we are doing everything in our power to find and create solutions. It is a coordinated effort
s between local WIC staff, stores that accept WIC, and families to get our clients what they need. Texas WIC has worked to implement maximum flexibilities to help WIC clients in Texas obtain the brands and container sizes of formula that they are able to find during this nationwide formula shortage. Texas has implemented all contractual and USDA-authorized flexibilities to ensure that families have access to formula. We have applied for and received every federally approved waiver from the USDA to allow for increased flexibility for vendors and families."
To further assist families struggling to procure baby formula, Young said THHS has added more than 100 formula brands to its list of approved options.
The nationwide baby formula shortage came as pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of the product, temporarily ceased production at its Michigan factory amid a recall. The recall happened as reports surfaced of bacterial infections causing the death of two infants.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated Abbott's Michigan factory and found traces of cronobacter, a strand of bacteria that, in 2012, the Journal of Food Protection associated with a 40-80% mortality rate among infants who contracted it via baby formula.
A subsequent investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not find ample evidence linking patient samples of the bacteria to the environmental samples obtained from the factory.
The baby formula shortage has caused retailers and grocers to implement consumer constraints to prevent panic buying and third-party price gouging, and Abbott reached an agreement with the FDA to resume operations at the plant with stipulations such as more thorough sanitation of the machinery.
Still, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told the U.S. Senate Health Committee on May 26 that he expects the shortage to persist through July.
“It’s going to be gradual improvement up to probably somewhere around two months until the shelves are replete again,” he said in his testimony.
