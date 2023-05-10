Allen Premium Outlets Memorial_14.jpg

All week visitors have come to the south entrance of the Allen Premium Outlets to pay their respects for the eight people who were killed in the Saturday, May 6, mass shooting at the shopping center.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

Dalila Osornia’s younger sister asked her to drive her to the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday to buy her favorite air freshener from Bath & Body Works. The ones that are shaped like flowers and have a light that brightens up a dark room with its glow.

But Osornia’s boyfriend had gotten the day off from work, so she told her sister “maybe tomorrow.”

