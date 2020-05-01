From the end of April to the end of May, practicing Muslims are taking part in Ramadan. During the religious event, families and mosque communities gather to pray and break their fasts. But this year, the Muslim community in Collin County is doing things differently.
For members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dallas, based in Allen, readings and prayers are taking place over the teleconference website Zoom.
“It's been an interesting experience for all of us. We're experiencing the same session slightly differently,” Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dallas Vice President Khalid Kark said.
Normally there are over 200 members in and out of the mosque every day during Ramadan, according to Kark.
“The attendants at our mosque increase threefold, fourfold typically during this month because God has said, 'I'm going to be closer, and anything that you do is going to be rewarded a lot more,’” Kark said. “That's the time that everybody comes together.”
Kark said social distancing during Ramadan has become a unique opportunity for the community.
“Many of the members have reached out and work across countries, globally, etcetera, to engage more with family members. Whether they are in another part of the world or in another state,” he said.
Holding an interfaith Iftar event is a long tradition for the mosque. This year, an Iftar event featuring leaders from several religious communities in the county will be held through Zoom.
“We already have a pastor, a Hindu priest, and we're going to have a couple of public officials join us,” Kark said.
One part that has not changed during the holy event, Kark said, is cleanliness.
Before prayers, members of the mosque take part in ablution, the practice of cleansing the body. “We do that anyway regularly, so it’s just a good reminder that we should be following this consistently in our lives.”
The disruption in routine for community members is difficult to overcome, but Kark said the organization is finding ways to connect and serve the community.
Blood drives, fundraisers, and food donations are among some of the ways the group is giving back. Kark said the community even partnered with the American Red Cross. “We're doing a blood drive during this time and we're asking members of our community very actively to donate blood.”
The group is also doing international work. “Across the nation, we've helped out over 200 families in terms of giving them hygiene kits and health kits, and so on.”
While the governor has released a new plan to allow places of worship to hold services at a smaller capacity, Kark said the mosque has no plans to open outside of blood drives.
“We're going to keep an eye out for directions from CDC, (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), from local authorities and make sure that we're following the law of the land,” he said.
