One person died Monday afternoon as the result of a disturbance that turned deadly in the parking lot of 601 West McDermott Drive in Allen.
At 2:27 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at 301 Central Expressway South. Before reaching the location, the call was changed to a "weapons call" based on information dispatch call takers received. When officers arrived at the location, they were unable to locate the disturbance but began looking around the area.
In the parking lot of 601 West McDermott Drive (located one building to the east) officers observed a female holding a rifle at her side and immediately heard several gunshots. Officers rushed to the location as the female, still holding the rifle, began to run east, resulting in an officer firing at least one shot at her.
When officers got to the parking lot, they found a man with gunshot wounds laying between two vehicles, and the female collapsed several feet away. Officers administered first aid to both people, and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The female died because of her wounds, and the male was rushed into surgery. At the time of this news release his condition is unknown. Names of the those involved will be withheld until proper notifications can be made to family. Our deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss.
The Allen Police Department has asked The Texas Rangers to assist with this investigation due to an officer firing his weapon. The Allen Police Department asks for the community's cooperation and patience while this investigation takes place. People are advised to avoid the area while investigators process the scene and gather information. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Allen Police Department at 214.509.4200.
This story is developing.
