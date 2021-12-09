One month after two bond propositions failed to pass in a Nov. 2 election, Allen ISD officials say they are taking on various measures to preserve and maintain athletic facilities they contend are overdue for repairs.
One of these measures includes limiting public access to the facilities.
“They wouldn’t have been a proposition if they weren’t real needs for the district,” Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock said.
Pitcock said athletic facilities that were once open to the public, including Allen High School’s tennis court complex and track stadium, will only be accessible to Allen ISD students over the duration of district-sanctioned athletic events.
Officials say these restrictions, which have a stated objective of reducing wear of the facilities and thus preserving their lifespan, will take effect on Jan. 3.
“If we’re able to conduct a large-scale repair to these facilities, I think we would like to open them back up to the community, but until that point, we’ve got to make sure that our students are taken care of first,” David Hicks, Allen ISD’s communications director, said. “[Opening the facilities to the public] was just the district trying to serve as a good community partner and having those facilities open to the taxpayers, but without the passage of the bond [items] to address some of those long-term capital needs, we’ve really got to make sure that at the end of the day that these facilities are able to maximize their lifespan.”
Pitcock said the district is focusing on short-term, “strategic” repairs for areas with critical damage.
The propositions that failed to pass in November sought to authorize the issuance of $23.6 million in bonds to repair and update various athletic facilities, including Allen High School’s track and tennis court.
To encourage civic engagement surrounding the bond items, Allen ISD organized in-person tours of the facilities and launched a website detailing the proposed projects and giving an account of its financial implications.
Despite these efforts, almost 60% of the city’s electorate voted against the two bond items.
