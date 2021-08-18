A vehicle collision in Allen left one motorist dead Tuesday afternoon, a representative from the Allen Police Department confirmed in a statement later that evening.
Authorities say the wreck happened at approximately 5:04 p.m. at the intersection of East Exchange Parkway and North Allen Heights Drive when a silver Nissan Altima collided with an 18-wheeler. Investigators believe the Altima incurred severe damage on the passenger side as a result of the vehicle failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
The passenger in the Altima died from injuries sustained from the wreck. Both drivers were unharmed. Information as to the identity of the deceased is pending notification of her next of kin, police said.
“We thank the officers working diligently to process the scene to ensure these notifications can be made in a timely manner. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss,” the Allen Police Department said in a press release. “The Allen Police Department is asking the community for patience and cooperation while we investigate this scene.”
Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the police department at 214-509-4200.
