One person was transported to a hospital in Plano Friday night following a crash that struck a gas line outside of a gym in Allen.
According to a press release issued by the Allen Fire Department, the crash involved a single vehicle and resulted in a fire outside of the Lifetime Fitness in the 900 block of US Highway 121, by Watters Road. Authorities stated the passenger was safely excavated from the vehicle and transported via helicopter.
Shortly after the collision, gas crews arrived at the scene to contain and shut down the gas leak, the press release stated. Occupants of the gym were evacuated before then.
The cause of the accident is under investigation as of Tuesday, and requests for further information regarding the incident were not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
