When a tragedy happens at the scale of the one that befell a Bangladeshi-American family in Allen last week, religious adherents see it as a test of faith.
For the Islamic community of Allen, this happened in close proximity to the holy month of Ramadan, a time wherein Muslims engage in prayer and fasting to commemorate what the Quran depicts as Muhammad’s first revelation from the angel Gabriel. This is the second of such an occasion to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes this Ramadan especially unprecedented for the Islamic Association of Allen and its members.
And as if to add to the tumult, the memory of the April 3 murder-suicide that took an entire family of six people in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive continues to linger in the minds of community members that personally knew the victims. The Islamic Association of Allen hosted a vigil in their honor, where over 100 congregants paid respects.
“We went from shock and grief and a really low moment, and now it’s like, one week later, everyone’s spiritually uplifted,” explained Abdul Rahman Bashir, who serves as an Imam for the mosque. “As all of this was going on, lo and behold, now we are back into the month of Ramadan … It’s been a rollercoaster.”
The mosque has also been devoting its Ramadan observance to better understanding mental health and stressing to adherents that they “don’t have to fight [their] battle alone.” The Islamic Association of Allen hosted a town hall Friday evening – two days before the start of Ramadan – where counselors and spiritual leaders facilitated a discussion and answered questions on recognizing and aiding those encountering mental illness.
"Amidst all of the grief and the shock, this was an opportunity as an organization for us to start drawing people’s attention and awareness towards mental health,” Bashir said. “It is part of our healing process to just appreciate the people who are around you and to be grateful for the family that you have, before they become the family that you had.”
Still, Bashir contended that the altruistic nature of Ramadan has brought closure and inner-peace to bereaved worshipers. Zakat, one of five pillars of Islam that signifies charitable giving, is a pivotal focus during this period of fasting. Bashir said that the Islamic Association of Allen has accumulated and packed over 200 boxes with staple food items to donate to North Texas families in need.
“We were talking about everyone being together, but actually, it’s an individual journey, too, where fasting and experiencing that hunger is a reminder to one’s mind via one’s gut and stomach that there’s a lot to be grateful for,” he continued. “It starts with gratitude, and it leads to sympathy and empathy for those who don’t have what we have. Then that translates to being sharing and caring. The Muslim community becomes very charitable and generous in the month of Ramadan. All of these aspects are intertwined.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.