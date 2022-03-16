The one-year anniversary of Marvin Scott III’s death was on Monday.
On Sunday, Scott’s surviving family marched along Stacy Road’s stretch around U.S. Highway 75 in persisting demonstration against the late Frisco man’s arrest and death while in Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) custody.
Protesters at the demonstration called for the arrest of the eight CCSO officers who were investigated by the Texas Rangers. In June, a grand jury voted against indicting the eight officers. A federal grand jury’s review of the case is still pending, attorney S. Lee Merritt (who is representing the Scott family) said per the Dallas Morning News.
Merritt could not be immediately reached for comment.
A timeline of the events surrounding Marvin Scott III’s death is presented as follows:
- Sunday, March 14, 2021: 26-year-old Marvin Scott III of Frisco is arrested by the Allen Police Department for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Scott was admitted and promptly discharged from Texas Health Presbyterian Allen before being booked at the Collin County Jail, where Sheriff Jim Skinner said he “exhibited some strange behavior.” Officers tied him to a restraint bed, maced him and fastened a spit mask on his face. After being unresponsive, he was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.
- Wednesday, March 17, 2021: Merritt leads a protest at the Collin County Court and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office headquarters that includes Scott’s surviving family and protesters who attend in solidarity.
- Friday, March 26, 2021: An independent autopsy commissioned at Merritt’s request finds, “The physical struggle of the restraint, as well as the possible asphyxia from the restraint, would likely be causes of his death, and a negative autopsy meaning no injuries, no blunt force trauma is consistent with that.”
- Thursday, April 1, 2021: Skinner announces that seven detention officers connected to the death of Marvin Scott III were fired; one resigned.
- Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Skinner announces that one of the terminated detention officers successfully appealed for their reinstatement.
- Wednesday, April 28, 2021: The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office lists Scott’s death as a homicide.
- Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Grand jury does not indict eight CCSO officers connected to Scott’s death.
- Friday, July 9, 2021: CCSO releases surveillance video footage of Scott’s death.
- Monday, July 12, 2021: Merritt and Scott’s family hold a press conference to address the video. “He was killed, and nobody is being held accountable,” Scott’s mother, LaSandra Scott, said.
