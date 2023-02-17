The FBI Dallas Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announce the conclusion of Operation Janus, a month-long operation aimed at the rescue of children across North Texas who are the victims of online sexual exploitation.
Beginning January 16, 2023, and continuing through last Friday, February 10, 2023, law enforcement agencies across North Texas brought together highly skilled computer crimes investigators to focus resources on the identification and rescue of children in our communities who fall prey to the darkness of online predators. These investigators partnered together to dedicate their days and nights to seeking out child victims and apprehending abusers who were trafficking illegal images and videos of children forced into sexual acts.
Operation Janus culminated in the rescue of 28 children from online sexual abuse and over 80 criminal charges were filed against 59 offenders that were apprehended during this enforcement action. In addition to these arrests, investigators seized terabytes of data and electronic devices that were utilized during the commission of these crimes. They are being examined forensically and may lead to the investigation of other offenders.
“The FBI is committed to doing everything in our power to protect the most innocent amongst us, our children. We’re able to achieve this through our law enforcement partnerships at the federal, state, and local level. We work together every day to identify and apprehend online predators targeting children. Operation Janus allowed us to collectively support each other by sharing resources and intelligence to catch predators in the act. It also allowed us to recover children and protect them from further harm,” said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James J. Dwyer.
Participating law enforcement includes Abilene, Allen, Carrollton, Collin County DA’S Office, Dallas, Denton, Farmers Branch, FBI Dallas Child Exploitation Task Force, Garland, Grand Prairie, Irving, Lubbock, McKinney, Mesquite, Pilot Point, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Royse City, Sachse, Seagraves, Seminole, Texas DPS CID, Texas Rangers, The Colony and Wise County.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
