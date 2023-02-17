Project Janus.png
Courtesy of Plano PD

The FBI Dallas Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announce the conclusion of Operation Janus, a month-long operation aimed at the rescue of children across North Texas who are the victims of online sexual exploitation.

Beginning January 16, 2023, and continuing through last Friday, February 10, 2023, law enforcement agencies across North Texas brought together highly skilled computer crimes investigators to focus resources on the identification and rescue of children in our communities who fall prey to the darkness of online predators. These investigators partnered together to dedicate their days and nights to seeking out child victims and apprehending abusers who were trafficking illegal images and videos of children forced into sexual acts.

