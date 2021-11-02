Early voting totals are in for Collin County, and the early voting results for Allen and Allen ISD's ballot propositions are as follows:
Allen – Prop. A
A proposition codifying term limits (with each term amounting to three years) wherein members of Allen City Council cannot serve more than three consecutive terms and are subject to a lifetime service limit of 18 years. This signifies an increase in term limits and lifetime service limits that are respectively limited to two three-year terms and a lifetime service limit of 12 years.
For: 44.79% (2,370)
Against: 55.21% (2,921)*
Allen – Prop. B
A proposition allowing candidates who have exhausted their term limits to “sit out” an election year before running for another term, with the exception of a mayoral candidate running for council and vice versa.
For: 59.78% (3,136)*
Against: 40.22% (2,110)
Allen ISD – Prop. A
A proposition authorizing the issuance of a $15.9 million bond, which would be used to repair and update Allen High School’s tennis courts, the Allen ISD Activity Center and the Lowery Freshman Center’s weight room.
For: 41.97% (2,253)
Against: 58.03% (3,115)*
Allen ISD – Prop. B
A proposition authorizing the issuance of a $7.7 million bond, which would be used to repair and update turf fields and tracks at multiple facilities.
For: 41.82% (2,243)
Against: 58.18% (3,121)*
