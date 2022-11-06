One of the best things about living and working in north Texas is the abundance of entertainment and events available for us to enjoy.
If you love the arts, you can find live music, theatre, comedy and more in nearly every community in the metroplex.
If you love the outdoors, each city from Coppell to Mesquite and in-between provides its residents with amazing parks, trails and recreational activities to unplug and enjoy nature.
And if you are a sports fan, well, north Texas is really a dream destination. Yes, of course, we have the Cowboys, the Mavericks, Rangers, FC Dallas and the Stars — the big 5 pro sports. We have SMU, UNT and TCU for the college fan. We have the PGA complex coming to Frisco, the Dallas Wings WNBA franchise in Arlington and the NASCAR track in north Fort Worth. But, even more so, we have some amazing minor league sports franchises that provide an extremely fan-friendly experience and the opportunity to bring the whole family to a game and not break the budget.
Frisco has the Roughriders, a Double-A affiliate of the Rangers, and the Texas Legends, a G-League team of the Mavericks. But, just a few miles away in Allen, you have two franchises that consistently fill one of the best small arenas in the area, if not all of Texas — the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Allen Americans Hockey Club and the Dallas Sidekicks indoor soccer team call the CUTX Event Center home, and last weekend, I had the opportunity to attend the Americans home opener.
Let me tell you, the Americans staff should be commended for their game day experience. If you are not wearing red, you will be an outsider at an Americans game. Before the game, and after every Americans goal, they light the entire arena and ice red to celebrate the Americans. The crowd sings the National Anthem loud and proud. On this night, the game looked to be a near sellout, and hundreds of fans bring red lamps (think those old school police lights that officers used to pull out and place on top of their cars while chasing the bad guys) and hold them up high and proud after the Americans score.
Recently, I had the pleasure of sitting down with new Allen Americans president Jonny Mydra and Tommy Daniels, president of hockey operation, and the passion they have for the club, minor league hockey and building their brand and the sports in Allen and north Texas is infectious.
I promise this, if you spend just 15 minutes with Tommy Daniels, a veteran on the Americans staff, you will quickly become a hockey fan, and more importantly, a fan of the Americans. Tommy bleeds Americans red. His office is filled wall-to-wall with photos and team memorabilia from big games and previous championship eras. For four years, the Americans were a minor league dynasty, winning Cups in four straight years from 2013-2016.
What I love about minor league sports is the passion both on the field, court, or ice, and in the stands. The players are competing to either move up to the next level, or working hard to keep the dream of playing professional sports alive in hopes of getting their big chance. The fans' passion is for the team — for the logo on the jersey or sweater. The players change. The coaches come and go. Even the ownership of the team can change hands, but there is one constant — the fans.
And that's a fact that is not lost on minor league team franchises. Whether it's the Frisco Roughriders, Allen Americans, Texas Legends, Dallas Sidekicks or Mesquite Outlaws, they work to put the fan experience first and make sure you leave with a smile on your face.
So, I encourage you, if you haven't already, take your family and friends to an Allen Americans game, or any of the minor league sports franchises in our area, because I am confident you will have a good time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.