Here are five things to do in Allen the week of June 25:
Operation Sunshine: Outdoor Challenge Week 3
Join Allen Parks and Recreation for its Outdoor Challenge. The city’s many activity prompts run all summer long. These weekly scavenger-style prompts are designed to inspire exploration and outdoor adventure with activities available this summer throughout Allen.
Allen Public Library presents “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”
Hank is a down-on-his-luck hound who only dreams of one thing: to become a samurai. One day, he finds himself in a town full of cats who are being threatened to be wiped out of existence by Ika Chu, and ruthless warmongering cat. Hank turns to Jimbo for help. As he becomes the town's samurai hero with the help of the feline sensei, he must work with the townspeople to finally defeat their menacing enemy.
Showtime begins at 2:30 p.m. June 27 at the Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium.
Space is limited. Seating is first come, first served. Program attendees will be eligible to win a Blu-ray copy of the movie at the end of each show.
Allen à la Mode: Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Allen Parks and Recreation is throwing a sweet shindig and the whole community is invited. Join Allen Parks and Rec at Spirit Park on June 30 from 12-2 p.m. as Jeremiah's Italian Ice serves up frozen treats free of charge, while supplies last.
Allen Public Library presents history of British Flying Training School
Patrick Hotard, director of the British Flying Training School Museum, will speak at the Allen Public Library 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. This confidential but crucial chapter of World War II occurred in Terrell, Texas. Thousands of British pilots learned to fly at six civilian training schools throughout the United States and the first of these was in Terrell. In the beginning, its mission was so secretive that even local citizens were unaware of its purpose.
Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. Find viewing options at Watch ACTV or view online at ACTV.org or YouTube.com/AllenCityTV. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
Philharmonic gives a “Patriotic Salute”
Celebrate Independence Day at 7 p.m. June 30 at Watters Creek, 970 Garden Park Dr. with a free program as the Allen Philharmonic Winds presents a Patriotic Salute.
Enjoy a lively mixture of marches and classic Americana melodies. Come meet multiple Military Support Groups who will be in attendance.
Crafts for children will be on property.
