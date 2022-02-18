Election
With the filing deadline for the May 7 general election having lapsed at 5 p.m. on Friday, the slate for candidates running for Allen City Council is now determined.

Two candidates are running for the vacancies in Places 4 and 6.

For the former, incumbent Councilman Chris Schulmeister will run against challenger Nathan Polsky. The race for Place 6 consists of candidates Srini Raghavan and Ben Trahan. Place 6 incumbent and mayor Pro-Tem Baine Brooks is ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits.

Candidates will have until Feb. 24 to withdraw from the race, while prospective write-in candidates have until Feb. 22 to declare their candidacy.

