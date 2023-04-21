Plano West boys golf

The Plano West boys golf team, pictured at the District 6-6A tournament, captured first place in the Region I-6A tournament on Thursday with a 581.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

GRAND PRAIRIE – Before the start of last season, the Plano West boys golf team set a goal to get on the medal stand at the Class 6A state tournament. The Wolves did just that by finishing in third place to earn a state trophy for the first time since 2017, and West alum Matt Comegys sank a shot from 35 yards out to eagle the 18th hole and win the state title.

Although Comegys has since graduated from West, the Wolves had a plethora of talent that was coming back from their state team. And West has shown this postseason why it will again be in the mix for another trip to the podium at the state tournament.

