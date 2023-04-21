GRAND PRAIRIE – Before the start of last season, the Plano West boys golf team set a goal to get on the medal stand at the Class 6A state tournament. The Wolves did just that by finishing in third place to earn a state trophy for the first time since 2017, and West alum Matt Comegys sank a shot from 35 yards out to eagle the 18th hole and win the state title.
Although Comegys has since graduated from West, the Wolves had a plethora of talent that was coming back from their state team. And West has shown this postseason why it will again be in the mix for another trip to the podium at the state tournament.
The Wolves rallied from a first-day deficit to win the Region I-6A tournament with a 581, three strokes better than JJ Pearce’s 584 at Tangle Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday-Thursday. Allen is also bound for state after the Eagles topped Dallas Jesuit and Southlake Carroll by the narrowest of margins. Allen shot 591 to lock down the third and final state berth from Region I. Jesuit was fourth with a 593, one stroke better than Carroll (594).
Senior Ethan Fang and junior Alex Huang have led the way at the top of the lineup all season for West with Fang winning the District 6-6A title on March 31 with a 139, while Huang was second with a 143.
Fang had quite the battle on his hands at the regional tournament against Pearce senior Preston Stout. Both golfers shot under par for the tournament, with Stout carding a 134 to earn first place while Fang was second with a 136. Huang also went under par, tying for fourth place with a two-day total of 142.
And in a tournament in which 13 strokes separated the first- and fifth-place teams, West received solid contributions from its entire team. Sophomore Aryan Aerrabolu rode a second-day score of 67 to finish 18th with a 149. Fellow sophomore Khai Reyes tied for 28th with a 154.
Every stroke mattered for Allen in the regional tournament. And while the Eagles didn’t have a golfer place in the top 10, their top-four scorers finished 34th or better, led by sophomore Rohan Shastry, who tied for 11th with a 146. Senior Jack Denton finished in a two-way tie for 19th with a 36-hole score of 150, while seniors Fletcher Tate and Matthew Rui tied for 34th with a 156.
It was heartbreak for Prosper Rock Hill freshman Collin Alstrin.
Alstrin had a commendable performance in his first regional tournament, shooting 144 to finish in a three-way tie for seventh. But, it came down to a playoff between he and San Angelo Central junior Colin Leonard and Jesuit freshman Jack Clancy for the final two individual state berths. Leonard and Clancy outlasted Alstrin in the sudden-death playoff.
The Class 6A state tournament is set for May 22-23 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.