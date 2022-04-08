Plans for an expansion of Allen Public Library are closer to materializing.
On March 31, a citywide survey that solicited community feedback on preliminary concept plans closed as it gathered over 660 responses. The survey was a follow-up to a summer 2021 survey wherein over 1,300 Allen residents opined on critical needs for the library. Earlier that month, a feasibility study on the project was presented to Allen City Council during a workshop meeting.
According to city officials, plans for the library involve potential overhauls of the children’s area, the introduction of an outdoor program area and a $719,000 expansion of the library’s parking lot.
The expansion would add as much as 45,000 square feet to the existing facility on 300 North Allen Drive and more than 100 parking spaces to its parking lot. It would also create a designated food truck parking area along the eastern portion of the existing parking lot.
According to Claudia Wayland, the library’s Assistant Director, residents identified six key priorities for the overhaul:
Upgrading the children’s area
Expanding the teen area
Expanding collections and seating capacity
Expanding program space capacity and flexibility
Improving operational efficiency
Encouraging learning and discovery
The proposed amenities were considered after a designated steering committee toured libraries in neighboring cities such as McKinney and Coppell. In April 2021, the city retained the services of architectural firm Hidell and Associates Architects, Inc. for the expansion.
Expansion of the Allen Public Library will be funded by a $16 million bond that was approved by voters in a May 2016 referendum. Library officials contended that Allen’s increase in population – and therefore an increase in service demand – rendered such an expansion necessary.
