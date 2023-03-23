More than 400 youth athletes in addition to parents, volunteers and community members gathered at Allen Station Baseball Park to celebrate the Allen Sports Association’s opening day for its baseball season on March 18.
Around 40 teams competed on opening day, with players ranging in age from four to 12 years old.
Opening ceremonies began with Allen High School Cheerleaders revving up the crowd, a parade of all the baseball players registered to play this season, the Boy Scouts of America acting as color guard and the singing of the national anthem by one of the players’ mother. To kick off the games, Mayor Ken Fulk threw the first pitch.
“Having all those kids out there with all our volunteers standing up for the national anthem, it harkened back to a time in my childhood that was rewarding to me,” Allen Sports Baseball Commissioner Trent Steele said. “It was the culmination of it all coming together.”
The Allen Sports Association has helped facilitate recreational and competitive leagues for 46 years. With 100% of the organization comprised of volunteers, the Allen Sports Association works with the city, Allen ISD and Lovejoy ISD to help with venues and programing. Volunteers who work with the ASA service children from Allen, Fairview and Lucas.
“Baseball has played a very important part of my life,” Steele said. “I grew up playing it, and it's always been a part of me. I love the sport. It's been a very stabilizing part of my life. To be able to give back to the game I love so much is great. We put a lot of planning and time into it. It was very rewarding to see it all come back together.”
The ASA currently offers 10 sports programs including baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, lacrosse, inline hockey, soccer, softball, track, and volleyball. There are more than 17,000 participants currently enrolled every year and over 4,000 community volunteers who participate at many levels from coaching to serving on committees and sports boards.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
