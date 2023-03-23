ASA 1.jpg

More than 400 youth athletes in addition to parents, volunteers and community members gathered at Allen Station Baseball Park to celebrate the Allen Sports Association’s opening day for its baseball season on March 18.

Around 40 teams competed on opening day, with players ranging in age from four to 12 years old.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

