Winston Henvey/ Star Local Media

Drivers heading down US 75 may have noticed some construction at Ridgeview Drive.

A couple months ago, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) conducted a bridge demolition at Ridgeview Drive in an effort to reconstruct a modified bridge with better access points.

