Drivers heading down US 75 may have noticed some construction at Ridgeview Drive.
A couple months ago, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) conducted a bridge demolition at Ridgeview Drive in an effort to reconstruct a modified bridge with better access points.
“All of the lanes and frontage roads will remain the same. The alignment will be a little different, so it'll move about 600 feet,” said Madison Schein, Public Information Officer with TxDoT. “Drivers will see a change once the bridge is built over US 75, but they're doing all the prep work now.
This is a $45.9 million project and is slated to be finished by summer 2024.
“We will notify drivers when there are going to be lane closures,” Schein said. “We aren't impacting drivers right now… There is no bridge for Ridgeview right now, so they are not able to cross US 75. Once that's changed, we'll let the drivers know.”
Crews are currently working on the east side of the freeway to construct the bridge. Crew members plan to begin pouring columns for the bridge soon, Schein said.
The final configuration of the bridge will change the access points from the frontage roads. Schein said that drivers will not have to make a loop on Ridgeview Drive to go west from the northbound side. It will have the typical intersection at the top of the bridge on both sides of US 75.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.