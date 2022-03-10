Primrose Capital announced on Wednesday that it arranged approximately $36 million in financing on behalf of Thakkar Developers for the development of ‘The Avenue’ master planned community located along the growing 121 corridor in Allen.
Primrose Capital worked on behalf of the developer to secure the financing through a Chicago-based fund via one of their private credit vehicles. The proceeds of the loan will be used to commence development of the 80-Acre master plan, which will include approximately 1,600 urban residential units, one million square feet of office, single family homes and curated retail. Joshua Emory, a principal at Primrose Capital, commented “We are very excited to have capitalized this development which will be a remarkable addition to the growth of North Dallas and city of Allen. The Thakkars have been pioneers in this market for years and have programmed something truly special for this site. While there was strong interest from the lending community for the financing, the lender was able to work quickly to structure and deliver a creative financing solution which met the needs of the borrower.”
“Thakkar Developers is experiencing a lot of momentum in our development of The Avenue and we are excited to bring this project to the Allen community. Our plans include an outdoor plaza that will serve as a central gathering place within a short walking distance from the office building, shops, restaurants and residences,” said CEO Poorvesh Thakkar. “We are seeing strong demand from office, retail, and residential users. And, the Avenue’s prime location provides excellent access to all areas of the DFW metroplex.”
Infrastructure construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Thakkar Developers efforts on this premier mixed-use project are supported by partners including Kimley-Horn & Associates engineers; BOKA Powell architects and Cushman & Wakefield brokers for a new Class A office building to be constructed on the site; DuWest Realty retail brokers; and, RPMx Construction who is serving as the general contractor for site development.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.