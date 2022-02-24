Daily newspaper

In order to keep our delivery drivers safe and keep cars off the roadways, delivery of the Thursday print editions of the Allen American and Mesquite News will be delayed, with delivery most likely to happen on Friday as road conditions improve.

Remember, you can always read our print editions online via e-edition and check www.allenamerican.com, www.mesquitenews.com, and www.starlocalmedia.com to keep informed 24/7.

Allen American e-edition

Mesquite News e-edition

Thank you for understanding.

