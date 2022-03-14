The one-year anniversary of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk's oath of office passed in November amid a citywide election year, and his tenure will continue this year as the city is poised for yet another election.
In this below Q&A, Mayor Fulk reflects on his life of public service and addresses key issues facing the city today, including multi-family development, term limits and the future of Downtown Allen.
Congrats on your mayorship taking a trip around the sun! What are some of your proudest achievements of that year?
I set a lot of goals for the first half of my time in office. My main priorities were restoring public trust in government and enhancing our communication with citizens, especially when someone reaches out with an issue or complaint. We also completed our first major strategic plan update in many years, which I believe was a huge accomplishment as it offers a long-term roadmap for our community that can be further refined by councilmembers for many years to come. In addition, many exciting projects have gotten underway early in my term, including the construction of the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, improvements to the Allen Heritage Village, planning for Allen’s final fire station and future library expansion. In addition, several exciting developments have broken ground along SH-121 that will attract new businesses to Allen and reduce the property tax burden on our residents.
You were a successor to former Mayor Steve Terrell, a universally loved mayor who served in the post for 23 years. Over the duration of your term, term limits have been a topic of intense debate in the city and was even the subject of two ballot propositions this last year. Why do you think residents are so passionate about term limits, and where do you stand on the matter?
I support term limits but am concerned that limits currently in place for Allen councilmembers may reduce the council’s effectiveness and limit Allen’s regional influence over time. One of my main concerns, which was shared by voters in the most recent charter election, was the requirement for councilmembers who had served two (2) consecutive terms to sit out a full term (or three (3) years) if they desired to serve on council again. Voters supported changing that period to one (1) year. I personally believe Allen is better served by allowing for longer-tenured councilmembers to be reelected by popular vote, as it offers continuity of leadership and often results in a greater voice for Allen on regional boards. Another concern I have had is that our term limit provisions are the most restrictive in Collin County, more restrictive than those in Plano, McKinney, Frisco and Prosper, and generally the entire state of Texas. That is not a legacy I am proud of. Regardless, I am hopeful that in calmer times, citizens might reconsider this matter. However, I respect the will of our community on the matter.
As Allen has continued to grow in size over the years, it has controversially led to an increase in multi-family housing and multi-use developments. While Allen is by no means Mayberry, a cohort of residents have expressed fear that the suburban character of the city will be compromised. What’s your message to them?
Multi-family development is one of my major concerns and was one of the key tenets of my campaign. Over the course of the last several years, I believe we’ve developed more multi-family than is beneficial to the long-term health of our community. As the result, I believe we should limit future multi-family development to two areas of our city: along the SH-121 corridor and in the Downtown Allen area. Since I’ve taken office, I’ve held firm to that promise. Multi-family development should only be considered an option in exchange for a significant increase in the density of adjacent commercial development, similar to the original Watters Creek development.
On the other end of this, the increased development of Downtown Allen has been considerably popular and a recent endeavor of city staff. What kind of downtown would you like to leave when you pass the baton to the next mayor (whenever that may be)?
One of the proudest accomplishments of my time in office has been the success of our citizen steering committee focused on efforts to revitalize Downtown Allen. This is entirely a citizen-led effort, as it should be, and so far, this group has been incredibly successful in bringing our community together to dream up the future of this underutilized area. They have spent the last several months soliciting survey responses, gathering submissions to an online idea wall, and hosting in-person input sessions at more than a dozen events around town. During the weekend of March 19-20, they will host a Downtown Design Weekend that will offer yet another way for Allen residents and business owners to take part in this effort. After compiling all of this feedback, the group will present their recommendations to City Council this summer.
Going back to your beginnings, what made you decide to answer the calling for a life of public service?
My interest in public service began with my college education at Texas A&M University, where as a member in the Corps of Cadets there you received leadership education and they also instilled in you the desire to serve others. While serving in the United States Air Force, I got involved in many community service efforts to include Big Brothers, Special Olympics and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. After leaving the Air Force, I moved to Allen where I wanted to settle down to have kids and to get involved in the community I planned to be in for the rest of my life. I was exposed to many volunteer experiences over the years in Allen that made me appreciate the impact a group of concerned people, without any agenda except to do what is good for all citizens, can have on the community. During my time living in Allen, I’ve been involved in several volunteer positions for the city, to include a Comprehensive Plan Update Committee, many bond planning (all since I have lived in Allen), election campaign (bonds, Extended Area Service, AEDC and CDC) committees and Planning & Zoning, all which led me to service on the Allen City Council, Allen Economic Development Corporation, which then led to my eventual campaign as Mayor. I have also been involved with many volunteer activities with the Allen ISD, Boy Scouts of America, Connemara Conservancy Board, Allen Library Endowment Fund Board, Rotary and others. I am always deeply appreciative of those who give their time and effort to serve their larger community in a positive way.
What are some of the most significant changes you’ve seen over the years in your service to Allen?
One of the most wonderful changes I’ve observed is in the growing diversity of the Allen community. Allen truly has become a global destination for those seeking top-notch schools, best-in-class amenities and a supportive business climate. As a result, we’ve seen people move to Allen from across the country and around the world – and I firmly believe that each new resident has something important to add. We launched a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ad-hoc committee last year to explore ways to continue meeting the needs of our community as it grows in both numbers and in diversity. I am excited for the ways we will continue to ensure residents from all walks of life feel engaged and connected to Allen.
How do you want residents of Allen to remember you?
More than anything, I want to be remembered as a leader who listened and tried to address the concerns of all citizens. With a population of over 110,000 it is impossible to satisfy every need or issue brought to our attention, but I have been diligent to address each and every concern received by the city if they were items that the city could reasonably address. I did not seek public office to push my own agenda or advocate for my own interests, but to respond to the needs of all residents and ensure that they have frequent (and truly impactful) opportunities to make their desires heard. All I ever wanted is to keep Allen great, and keep Allen moving in the direction to keep it that way, or better. I want Allen to be in better condition than it was when I first became Mayor.
Anything else you’d like to add?
We need committed citizens who truly love Allen to step up and volunteer to help keep Allen great. We need a good cross section of Allen Citizens to fill these volunteer positions so that all segments of our community are heard as opposed to just a limited portion of our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.