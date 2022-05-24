Allen Mayor Pro Tem Baine Brooks is now Former Allen Mayor Pro-Tem Baine Brooks.
In a Tuesday reception and ceremony, current and former members of Allen City Council, Allen ISD and other local and regional government bodies were present to honor Brooks as he transferred power to his successor, Councilman-elect Ben Trahan of Place 6.
Trahan was sworn in during the Allen City Council meeting that took place immediately after the reception.
As Brooks was minutes away from officially completing the final term within his 10-year stretch with the council, he participated in a brief Q&A with the Allen American.
So what now?
The next step is to relax. Relax. Spend some family time.
You touched a bit in your speech on your proudest achievements while in the council, but just for the benefit of those who weren’t there to hear what you had to say, what are some of the highlights you want readers to know about?
The Credit Union of Texas that came in town, winning the gold medal for Parks and Rec, the hiking bike trail – getting those complete, being voted one of the safest cities in Texas, [being voted] second best city to live in the United States… Just not being mediocre.
Some of my proudest moments are bringing NETSCOUT to town, [as well as] Katy Trail Ice House [and] H-E-B, working with the ISD… I mean, just so many proud moments.
What is your message to Councilman-elect [Ben] Trahan?
My message to him is: listen to the people. Stay engaged. And just do the right thing.
And what is your message to the residents of Allen as you take this next step in your life?
To the residents of Allen, I’d love to say, “Thank you.” I would really love to say thank you for the privilege. The residents voted me in here, and the privilege has been unbelievable for me to be a part of something so special, and I just thank all the citizens of Allen for giving me this opportunity. It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to serve this community in the capacity that they have allowed me to serve, so I just thank them from the bottom of my heart.
How do you want to be remembered in Allen?
As someone who made the work I’ve done speak for me.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
