Residents are encouraged to beware of bats, as Allen Animal Services found that a bat captured at Bolin Elementary has tested positive for rabies.
According to the city of Allen, teachers witnessed the bat fall during a kindergarten recess last week. Children were directed inside while Allen ISD maintenance crews placed a container over the bat and called Allen Animal Services to remove the animal. No known contact with students occurred, the city said in a press release.
Residents who have come into contact with any rabid bats are encouraged to contact their primary care physician or go to their nearest hospital emergency room receive treatment if needed.
While rabies can be prevented with treatment before symptoms begin, the disease is almost always fatal if left untreated.
Animal contact through bites, scratches or contact with saliva will lead to exposure to rabies. Humans who have been bitten or scratched by a rabid animal must have a series of shots to prevent becoming infected with rabies. Infected animals can transmit the rabies virus prior to the onset of symptoms.
The city also urges every cat and dog owner to have all animals vaccinated and to keep vaccinations up to date.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
