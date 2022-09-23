Bolin.jpg
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Residents are encouraged to beware of bats, as Allen Animal Services found that a bat captured at Bolin Elementary has tested positive for rabies.

According to the city of Allen, teachers witnessed the bat fall during a kindergarten recess last week. Children were directed inside while Allen ISD maintenance crews placed a container over the bat and called Allen Animal Services to remove the animal. No known contact with students occurred, the city said in a press release.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

