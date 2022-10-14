Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration.
From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
Diwali, or Dipawali, is India's biggest holiday of the year. The festival gets its name from the row (avail) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. Allen City Council member Chris Schulmeister said the holiday focuses on uplifting each other throughout the celebration.
At an Oct. 11 Allen City Council meeting, Schulmeister read a proclamation declaring October to be Diwali Month.
“It’s beautiful that we’re able to celebrate and jointly come together for Diwali,” Shreya Bhat, with the Radha Krishna Temple said.
Srini Raghavan had put in a request to Allen City Council for the recognition of Diwali months prior.
“I think we all should do a good job in celebrating Diwali this month,” Schulmeister said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
