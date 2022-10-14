Diwali.png

At an Oct. 11 City Council meeting, Schulmeister read a proclamation declaring October to be Diwali Month.

 Courtesy of the city of Allen

Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration.

From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

