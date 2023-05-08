Allen Premium Outlets Memorial_3.jpg

Residents were coming out on Monday to pay their respects for the victims of the May 6 shooting at Allen Premium Outlets.

On May 6, tragedy struck the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen when a mass shooting took place, leaving eight individuals dead and several more injured. The suspect, Mauricio Garcia, was confronted by law enforcement and fatally shot at the scene.

The identities of the eight victims have not yet been released by law enforcement, but President Joe Biden acknowledged that children were among those killed in the senseless act of violence. The injured victims are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

