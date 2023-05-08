On May 6, tragedy struck the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen when a mass shooting took place, leaving eight individuals dead and several more injured. The suspect, Mauricio Garcia, was confronted by law enforcement and fatally shot at the scene.
The identities of the eight victims have not yet been released by law enforcement, but President Joe Biden acknowledged that children were among those killed in the senseless act of violence. The injured victims are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.
As families of the victims begin to grieve and cope with their loss, some have started to publicly identify their loved ones who were taken too soon.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available and as the victims are officially identified.
Christian LaCour, 20, Farmersville
The Dallas Morning News reports that one of the eight people killed was Christian LaCour, a 20-year-old Farmersville resident, a family member confirmed Sunday.
The relative told The Dallas Morning News that LaCour was “a sweet caring young man who was loved greatly by [their] family.” Multiple social media posts said LaCour was a security guard.
Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, McKinney
Aishwarya Thatikonda, a 27-year-old project engineer from Hyderabad, India, was killed in the Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting on May 6. Multiple media outlets reported her death, and her family is working to bring her body back home. According to her LinkedIn profile, Thatikonda worked in Dallas as a project engineer at Perfect General Contractors LLC and resided in McKinney. Reports indicate that a man who was with her during the shooting was also injured, but his condition remains unknown as of Monday.
