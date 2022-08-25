Allen ISD is continuing its efforts in renovating schools throughout the district to enhance the look and efficiency of its facilities.
At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock told the board about some of what the district has accomplished at its schools from the 2020 bond.
Chandler Elementary School has switched over to a geothermal HVAC system to convert to increase energy efficiency when heating and cooling the school. Additionally, Pitcock said the school has adopted more flexible collaboration spaces to allow students to learn in a variety of methods beyond just the classroom. As renovations continue throughout Allen ISD’s elementary schools, others will begin adopting similar methods of sustainability and flexible learning areas for students. The gymnasium also saw renovations with new overlays on the court.
Ereckson Middle School also underwent several efficiency upgrades as well as reinstallation of infrastructure that will be able to take more wear and tear from students over the years with less maintenance.
Allen High School’s fine arts facilities have also undergone renovation as new infrastructure was put into the choir and orchestra rooms, rehearsal room and black box theatre to freshen up the spaces. Additionally, the hallways now have tile instead of carpet because of the quick degradation of the carpet in the hallway, according to Pitcock.
Space for the Talonettes was opened up, so the drill team can practice as one group as opposed to two separate groups. Additionally, their practice area was overlayed with volleyball lines, since that’s how they typically mark their formations, according to Pitcock.
Current projects in progress include renovations on the varsity football locker rooms, overlays on the tennis courts, track and playing field and golf practice fields.
Future projects include renovations to Evans Elementary, athletic facilities and wings A, K and H at Allen High School.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
