A World War II veteran was recognized by U.S. Rep. Van Taylor of Plano in a Veteran’s Day event that took place in Allen Thursday morning.
The honoree was 101-year-old Dean McKinley, who enlisted in the Marine Corps the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Throughout his tenure, he served as a stenographer and secretary for a General. McKinley’s military service ended when he was honorably discharged for contracting malaria.
“What a treat for me, and I know for all of us, to recognize Dean’s service,” Taylor said during his speech.
Taylor, an Iraq War veteran who served as a Major in the Marine Corps, presented a written testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 5 recognizing McKinley and his military service. Following his remarks, Taylor gave a copy of the testimony’s congressional record to McKinley.
