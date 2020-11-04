Tuesday evening election results revealed that Republican incumbents on county, state and national levels held on to their seats.
Collin County Commissioner Susan Fletcher (R) maintained her place in the Precinct 1 seat after securing 59% of the vote (79,668).
Fletcher ran against challenger Courtney Brooks (D), who won 41% of the votes (55,574).
Fletcher secured a lead after early voting results came in with 58% of the vote with 73,006 votes.
Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale (R) secured his place in the Precinct 3 spot as County Commissioner with 61% of the vote as of late Tuesday, according to Collin County.
Hale garnered 75,771 votes, according to a county report with all vote centers reporting.
“Thank you Precinct 3 for another four years,” Hale stated on Facebook. “Much work ahead.”
Democratic contender Dianne Mayo won 38.94% of the vote with 48,314 votes.
“I lost my race, but not my will to fight,” Mayo stated on Facebook. “Who knows what the future holds? Thank you so much to everyone who volunteered, donated, phone banked, texted and gave their in-kind donations to help my campaign and the campaigns of all the Democrats in Collin County.”
Matt Shaheen (R) secured 49.68% of the vote for the Texas House of Representatives District 66 race with 42,239 votes as of Wednesday morning.
Challenger Sharon Hirsch (D) earned 48.47% of the vote (41,210). Shaheen showed a tight lead when early voting results were released with 49.61% of the vote over Hirsch’s 48.7%.
“Robyn and I want to thank the citizens of west Plano and north Dallas for giving us another opportunity to serve you in the Texas House of Representatives,” Shaheen stated on social media.
Incumbent Jeff Leach (R) won 51.8% of the vote for the Texas House of Representatives District 67 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Leach had 48,664 votes as of early Wednesday morning, ahead of challenger Lorenzo Sanchez (D) who had 45,289 votes.
Leach took to Facebook to declare victory and thank supporters.
“To all of my constituents—those who voted for me and those who didn’t—I promise I will not let you down,” Leach stated. “My door is always open and I look forward to working with you, arm-in-arm, to ensure a strong Texas for the Texans of today and the future Texans of tomorrow.”
The Texas Secretary of State reports that Candy Noble (R) has won 59.11% of the vote for the Texas House of Representatives District 89 race.
Noble, an incumbent, secured 57,755 votes as of early Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“I am so grateful,” Noble stated on Facebook. “Thanking God, my family, friends and our House District 89 voters for all your support. I’m thrilled to serve in the Texas House for a second term.”
Noble ran against challengers Sugar Ray Ash (D), who won 38.38% of the vote as of Wednesday morning, and Ed Kless (L), who won 2.52% of the vote at that time.
The Associated Press called the U.S. Representative District 3 race in favor of incumbent Van Taylor (R). Taylor secured 55% of the vote with 228,648 votes as of early Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“Collin County is the best place to live, work, and raise a family and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the place I love,” Taylor stated on Twitter just before midnight on Tuesday. “Thank you for your support.”
Taylor ran against Lulu Seikaly (D) who won 42.76% of the vote as of Wednesday morning, and Christopher Claytor (L) who won 2.07% of the vote.
