Tucked between Industrial Boulevard and Harry McKillop Boulevard in McKinney is a historically Black cemetery where former slaves, Buffalo Soldiers and others were buried.
Before it received a Collin County historical marker in October, it was vandalized and treated as a landfill.
“It was a city dump, and I noticed that a lot of veterans were buried there,” said Tom Keener, the cultural arts supervisor for the Allen Public Library.
Keener said he first noticed the condition of the cemetery when he was looking for information regarding a man in Allen that was murdered in 1924. In this endeavor, he was accompanied by Collin County historian Ken Byler, who said the victim was Allen’s only Black World War I Doughboy.
“If you were Black and died in Collin County, Ross became the only place you could be buried, other than on private property,” Byler said. “There [are] so many other Black military veterans buried in Ross who were never honored for their service to our country.”
Most notably, Ross Cemetery has been the burial site of two Buffalo soldiers who served the Union Army during the Civil War. Byler said one of the Buffalo soldier tombstones was stolen.
Baine Brooks, a councilman for the Allen City Council and one of the cemetery’s most active supporters, said he was particularly fascinated upon witnessing the tombstone of a person who lived through three centuries in being born in the late 1800s and dying in the early 2000s.
Like Keener and Byler, Brooks noticed the lack of care given to the cemetery when he first visited in 2013.
“It motivated me to try to do something about it,” Brooks recalled.
As Collin County residents organized to bring attention to Ross Cemetery and its historical significance, community volunteers donated goods and services in furtherance of its preservation, including what Brooks identified as $76,000 worth of fencing. Byler said the first cemetery cleanup was conducted by the Blaine Harding American legion post in Plano, while later cleanups were done by Boy Scout volunteers and Collin County Sheriffs Terry Box and Jim Skinner.
The Collin County Historical Commission awarded Ross Cemetery a “Historic Texas Medallion” during an Oct. 24 ceremony. Brooks, who spoke at the dedication, described the community efforts for this designation as “a long process.”
“[Collin County residents] saw the significance of the history, and they felt compelled to do something about it,” Brooks said.
