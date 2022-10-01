eaglescout.jpg
Courtesy of Ed Bryan

Eagle Scouts restore Outhouse at St. Mary Church at the Allen Heritage Village

Eagle Scouts have restored an authentic outhouse at the historic St Mary Church. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments