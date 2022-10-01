Eagle Scouts restore Outhouse at St. Mary Church at the Allen Heritage Village
Eagle Scouts have restored an authentic outhouse at the historic St Mary Church.
This structure was constructed in 1936 by a Workers Progress Administration (WPA) crew on the Charles Watson farm in Fairview, Texas. His brother Virgil Watson served as the first Mayor of Allen. This outhouse remained at its original location until July 2015, when it was donated to the Allen Heritage Guild by the late Chuck and Ada Williams. Containing the original potty and vent system, this type of outhouse was common in rural America until the 1960s.
During the Great Depression (1929-1939) President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented the WPA, which strived to employ millions of unemployed Americans. An estimated 2.3 million outhouses were constructed across America to improve sanitation and public health in rural areas. All WPA outhouses were identical in design and construction.
City offers free inspection
Residents can ensure their sprinkler system is operating correctly with a free sprinkler evaluation from the City of Allen. This service is available to Allen residents with a water utility account in good standing. It provides a detailed report with recommended changes to help increase efficiency and reduce water waste. There are still a few spots left. Click on the "FREE Sprinkler Evaluation" button found at cityofallen.org/929/Water-Conservation
Former FEC Chair Ann Ravel to speak at Allen Public Library
Former chair of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) Ann Ravel will speak at the Allen Public Library 3 p.m. Thursday, October 15. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live on allentx.swagit.com
Appointed to the FEC by President Obama in 2013, Ravel discovered that candidates from both primary political parties are benefitting from funds that originate in foreign countries. During her tenure on the FEC, Ravel became gravely concerned about the money flooding our elections from foreign countries. These funds, running into the hundreds of millions of dollars, aid in muffling the voice of the American people.
Ravel indicates that this isn't American dollars, because these funds emanate from foreign countries and are filtered through domestic corporations. In May 2015, Ravel told The New York Times that it is unlikely the FEC will be able to regulate upcoming elections. "The likelihood of the laws being enforced is slim," she told The New York Times. "I never want to give up, but I’m not under any illusions. People think the FEC is dysfunctional. It’s worse than dysfunctional.”
Ravel resigned from the FEC in 2017 and is currently serving as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.
