Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of Feb. 26:
Allen to host area robotics competition
Allen’s Lowry Freshman Center will host an area competition for First in Texas Robotics from 5 p.m. March 3 to 4 p.m. March 5.
Teams from all over the Dallas area will compete to see who built the better bot.
Retro Expo comes to Allen
Retro Expo is slated to return at a new location on March 4 and 5.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will get to meet the cast members from the movie Alien; Sid Kroft, creator of Land of the Lost; a variety of comic artists, animators and more at the Watters Creek Conventions Center.
Allen Public Library holds cosplay masterclass
Interested in learning about cosplay? The Allen Public library will hold a masterclass where attendees from 7th to 12th grade will learn how to make their own cosplay accessories from a professional cosplayer. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Allen Public Library. Limited to 20.
Friday Night Fun at the Edge
Come out to Allen’s The Edge Skate Park for a Friday night of games and activities from 5-8 p.m. March 3.
The Edge is located at 201 E. St. Mary Drive.
Neighborhood night at the HUB
Come out to the HUB on Feb. 28 for a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a showing of Disney’s live action "Aladdin," popcorn and a hot chocolate bar. The screening begins at 6 p.m.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
